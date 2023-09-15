Explainer | Why does Norway want to mine the seabed?

With the growing interest in mineral deposits, countries have joined the race to mine the deep sea. Norway intends to be among the first nations to allow deep-sea mining in its waters, which it may become if the parliament approves the proposal by the nation's government despite international calls for global abeyance.

The parliament is scheduled to discuss the government's proposal this autumn.

Why does Norway want to extract seabed minerals?

The Norwegian government in its proposal has said that deep-sea mining could help Europe in reducing its dependency on China for the supply of significant minerals that are crucial in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar panels.

This is also viewed as Norway's strategy to create new marine initiatives as its top export, oil and gas from offshore, is expected to plunge slowly.

What has the Norwegian government proposed?

The Labour-led minority government has proposed to open about 280,000 square km (108,000 square miles) of ocean areas between Jan Mayen Island and the Svalbard archipelago.

The government's plan that has been put forth, observes similar principles to the opening of offshore areas for the exploration of oil and gas. From the overall area on offer, smaller zones, or blocks, would be offered to companies to explore and produce from.

The minerals that Norway wants to extract from the seabed

"Substantial" amounts of metals and minerals, ranging from copper to rare earth elements, were discovered in a government-sponsored survey.

The minerals that were found in polymetallic sulphides, also known as "black smokers", were some 3,000 metres (9,842 feet) deep. It's where seawater contacts magma coming up through the surface through tectonic cracks and then is pushed back taking dissolved metals and sulphur.

Rare earth elements, such as scandium, were also found in manganese crusts which grow on bedrock at a speed of one centimetre (0.4 inch) per million years. Norwegian surveys have proven crust deposits with thicknesses of up to 40 centimetres.

What is deep-sea mining? How does it affect the environment?

The process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep seabed, the ocean below 200m, is called deep-sea mining. The process depletes terrestrial deposits. It is said that the rising demand for metals means deep-sea mining may begin soon. However, a number of research suggest that it could be destructive for biodiversity and ecosystems.

According to scientists, the process also risks disrupting the ocean's capacity to absorb carbon dioxide emitted by human activities, and its noise interferes with the communication of species such as whales.

The interest in this area is gaining momentum because of the depletion of terrestrial metal reserves such as copper, nickel, aluminium, manganese, zinc, lithium, and cobalt.

These metals are also in high demand for the manufacture of devices such as cell phones, wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries.

Scientists are concerned, but some support the process of deep-sea mining as they argue that these minerals found beneath the sea are needed if the world is to meet the growing demand for green technologies.

How are minerals mined from the seabed?

Though there hasn't been a technology invented to produce seabed minerals, however, some machines have been developed to examine the production of minerals elsewhere in the world.

The researchers in Norway deployed undersea robots and drilling machines in order to collect samples of minerals on the ocean floor.

In Norway, the extraction of minerals would most likely involve cutting and crushing the rocks before bringing those to the surface.

What do other countries say about Norway's proposal?

Denmark released a statement saying that the environmental study conducted by Norway for the area opening wasn't good enough, while Iceland has raised doubts about Norway's exclusive rights to explore for seabed minerals near the Arctic Svalbard archipelago.

However, the European Parliament has also called on member-states to back global abeyance on seabed mining. The European Commission has also been championing a deep-sea mining moratorium until more information comes out about its risks.

Norway should withdraw deep sea mining plans, says key backer

Meanwhile, a key alley on Thursday (September 14), released a statement saying that Norway's minority government should call off its proposal to open a vast Arctic offshore area to deep sea mining and also put forth a moratorium for at least ten years on the activity.

"We will not vote for the proposal that the government has put forward. We think that it should be sent back to the government," Lars Haltbrekken, SV's spokesman on energy and environment, told Reuters.

"We would like to have a moratorium for at least ten years so that we can find out more (about the environmental consequences) before we start digging for minerals on the seabed," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

