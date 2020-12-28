Explainer: Where's the world's largest iceberg A68 headed, and should we be worried?

A68 - the gigantic iceberg, which is also the world's largest is moving from Antarctica in the Atlantic Ocean. It covers an area of roughly 5,800 square kilometres and has been on its current course since 2017.

The iceberg was pushed into the South Atlantic Ocean in 2017, and has been moving towards the remote island of South Georgia, triggering fears of the potential impact of the iceberg on the wildlife in the island. Usually, icebergs either get caught in shallow waters or end up grounding themselves.

What happens if the iceberg reaches South Georgia?



A68A split off from the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica in July 2017. Ever since that happened, the iceberg has been moving towards a British Overseas Territory called South Georgia.

During its course, the big berg has birthed smaller icebergs, like the recently named A68E and A68F - which were pronounced large enough to carry names of their own, as verified by the US National Ice Center (USNIC), which is responsible for naming icebergs.

Many fear that if the iceberg settles permanently near the island, it could disrupt local wildlife which survives in the ocean. Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) are set to launch a mission to examine the potential effects of the iceberg on the ecosystem next month.

If the iceberg manages to get stuck near the island, local wildlife including penguins and seals would be forced to travel to farther off regions to fetch food. Scientists fear that for many animals this would sound the death knell for their offspring if they're unable to return on time.

Not all gloom doom

Not all is gloomy in this case. If the iceberg got stuck in the ocean, it could help fertilise ocean plankton, which absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

It is normal for icebergs to break away and in the process produce smaller icebergs. Even though it may not always be a product of climate change, the degeneration of our climatic systems will cause more icebergs to break off.

