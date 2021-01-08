Explained: Why mastermind of 2002 Bali bombing is released

In 2002, a terrorist attack had shaken the world. It was a bombing in Bali that had killed more than 200 people. Many of them --- were foreign tourists. Today, Abu Bakar Bashir, the mastermind behind the attack has been released.

Bashir was a radical cleric who led a local Al-Qaeda affiliate is now a free man. Many fear --- his release could make matters worse.

But, for the government of Indonesia Abu Bakar Bashir has suffered enough which is why-- he has now been released.

Bashir was escorted away by an elite anti-terrorism squad. Local officials say special measures were necessary. Due to Bashir's frail health and the pandemic. An explanation -- that's bound to anger the victims of the bombing. Abu Bakar Bashir is the former head of Jemaah Islamiyah. A group linked to the Al Qaeda. Accused of carrying out the Bali bombings in 2002.

An attack --- that had killed 22 British and 88 Australian citizens. Bashir has denied all links to the incident. While Indonesia --- struggled to prove his involvement. He was imprisoned in 2011 on completely different charges. A 15-year jail sentence for funding a training camp for terrorists.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo wanted to release Bashir two years back. Just before the 2019 election, in a move that many saw as an attempt to appease the ultraconservatives.

But the decision was reversed after pushback from the Australian government. Now, Australia says Bashir's release was consistent with Indonesia's justice system.

Bashir has been released into the care of his family in central Java. Authorities say --- he will now enter a de-radicalisation program. While Bashir doesn't exercise the same kind influence over Jemaah Islamiyah as he used to. The victims are concerned --- about his ability to radicalise more people, as an ideologue.