EXPLAINED: What is Memorial Day in US? Know history, significance of this federal holiday

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed on the last Monday of May each year. It is a day of remembrance and tribute to the men and women who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The day is an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the sacrifices made by members of the military and to express their patriotism and appreciation for their country. It serves as a reminder of the cost of freedom and the importance of upholding the values and ideals for which soldiers fought. What is the significance of Memorial Day in US? Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and remembering the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their country. It serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and remembrance of those who gave their lives in service to the nation. History of Memorial Day The origins of Memorial Day can be traced back to the American Civil War (1861-1865), a conflict that resulted in a staggering loss of lives.

Various communities and states began holding memorial ceremonies to honour the fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day is also known as Decoration Day. The first Memorial Day was observed in Columbus, Mississippi, on April 25, 1866. Women placed flowers on the graves of Confederate soldiers who lost their lives in the Shiloh conflict, a battle which was fought on April 6-7, 1862, in southwestern Tennessee.

Three years after the Civil War's end, on May 5, 1868, the Grand Army of the Republic, a group of Union veterans, established Decoration Day, continuing the custom of laying flowers on soldiers' graves. Observances on Memorial Day The day is observed in different ways throughout the country. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials to pay respects by placing flowers or flags on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Parades, memorial services, and commemorative events are also held across the nation, often involving military personnel, veterans organisations, and community groups. Memorial Day traditions In addition to honouring the fallen soldiers, Memorial Day is also associated with other customs and traditions. It marks the unofficial start of the summer season in the US, and many people take advantage of the long weekend to spend time with family and friends, enjoy outdoor activities, and participate in barbecues or picnics. National Moment of Remembrance In honour and recognition of fallen service members, the Congress, by a joint resolution approved May 11, 1950, has requested that the President issue a proclamation calling on the people of the United States to observe each Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace and designating a period on that day when the people of the United States might unite in prayer and reflection.

Congress designated 3:00 p.m. local time as a time for all Americans to observe, in their own way, the National Moment of Remembrance. The National Moment of Remembrance is a significant aspect of Memorial Day observances. At 3:00 PM local time, people are encouraged to pause for a minute of silence to remember and honour the fallen.

It is important to note that while Memorial Day has a somber significance, it is distinct from Veterans Day, which is celebrated in November and honours all military veterans, living and deceased, who have served in the US Armed Forces.

In a statement earlier, US President Joe Biden proclaimed Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, as a day of prayer for permanent peace.

"I urge the press, radio, television, and all other information media to cooperate in this observance. I further ask all Americans to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day," he said in a White House statement.

He requested the US Governors and its Commonwealths and Territories, and the appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff until noon on this Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and in all areas under its jurisdiction and control.

"I encourage families, friends, and neighbours to post tributes to our fallen service members through the Veterans Legacy Memorial at vlm.cem.va.gov so that we may learn more about the lives and contributions of those buried in National, State, and Tribal veteran cemeteries. I also request the people of the United States to display the flag at half-staff from their homes for the customary forenoon period," he added.