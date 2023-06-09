Explained: US faces acute shortage of cancer medication, what are its ramifications?

There is now a lack of cancer medicines in the United States. It has gotten to the point that some treatment facilities have had to substitute patients' medications and, in some cases, even postpone treatment. But why is this taking place? What are the consequences? As per NBC reports, there have been over a dozen medications in limited supply in the United States in recent months. These include the anticancer drugs carboplatin and cisplatin, which are commonly used to treat non-small-cell lung cancer as well as testicular, gynecologic, breast, bladder, head, and neck malignancies. Around 10-20 per cent of all cancer patients are treated with cisplatin and similar medications, as reported by the NBC.

As per a study conducted by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network last month, carboplatin and cisplatin were in insufficient supply at almost all of the centres.

A California cancer patient who was denied access to cisplatin in April by his insurance provider cited the major scarcity in a Financial Times interview.

"Currently, cisplatin is only permitted for malignancies that can be cured." Michael Griffith, a 51-year-old father of three, explained that his disease is incurable. "Thus I am not currently eligible for it," he said.

As per the University of Utah Drug Information Service, which was cited by CNN, about 20 chemo medicines were difficult to procure by the end of March.

The CEO of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Dr Robert Carlson, was reported by CNN as stating, "This is an untenable scenario. We are hearing from oncologists and chemists all throughout the nation who are currently rushing to discover suitable options for treating their cancer patients."

More than a third of cancer centres with carboplatin shortages claimed they were unable to treat every patient using the recommended dose and timing.

“We were relieved by survey results that show patients are still able to get life-saving care, but it comes at a burden to our overtaxed medical facilities,” Carlson told CNN.

“We need to work together to improve the current situation and prevent it from happening again in the future,” he explained . Ramifications of switching cancer medicines Switching cancer medications has actual ramifications. According to Jennifer Rubatt, an oncology specialist in Denver, Colorado, "In late April and May for newly diagnosed ovarian cancer patients I had to make drug substitutions because we did not have the sort of first-choice drugs available," she stated in an interview with the Financial Times.

In the words of Mike Ganio, a researcher at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists who focuses on drug shortages, the issue began to emerge earlier this year.

“I think it went from being a shortage to being a really bad shortage really quickly,” he told the Associated Press.

A facility in India that manufactures both medications halted production after an inspection revealed quality issues, prompting Ganio's organisation to notify the lack of cisplatin in January and the shortfall of carboplatin in late March.

The producer Intas Pharmaceuticals provides around half of the market share for cisplatin, according to Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health and an expert on medication shortages.

The organisation is permitting the temporary importation of select cisplatin formulations that have received foreign approval from businesses that have registered with the FDA.

The FDA has authorised cisplatin maker Qilu Pharmaceutical to ship the medication to the United States, according to CNBC.

As per NBC reports, the medication, which comes in 50-milligram bottles, will be exported to the US and distributed by Qilu and Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex.

The End Drug Shortages Alliance's board chair, Eric Tichy, was reported by the publication as calling this a "good plan."

"It will hopefully help more patients access product and not have their treatments delayed," Fox told USA Today.

FDA commissioner Dr Robert Califf tweeted, “​​The public should rest assured that we will continue all efforts within our authority to help the industry that manufactures and distributes these drugs meet all patient needs for the oncology drugs impacted by shortages.”

Intas received a letter last week from the US Food and Drug Administration permitting it to continue delivering a number of medications, including cisplatin and carboplatin, according to USA Today.

FDA says Intas will be required to conduct independent product testing and reviews.

(With inputs from agencies)