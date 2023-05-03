Explained | UN fears end of child marriage is still 300 years away. Here’s why

Child marriage is detrimental to the welfare of both, the boy and the girl. In spite of various rules and laws prohibiting the practice in countries across the world, thousands of underage individuals are forced to marry. Now, the United Nations has said that though the rate of child marriage is showing a decline, it is not enough and at this rate, the practice will continue to exist for 300 more years. UNICEF, in a report published on Tuesday (May 2), said that about 640 million girls, teens and women were victims of the practice of child marriage. The report, titled 'Is an End to Child Marriage Within Reach?' added that 12 million girls and teens the world over are becoming brides each year. What is the definition of child marriage? United Nations deems marriage under the age of 18 to be child marriage. The UN clearly says that child marriage is a "fundamental violation of human rights". It notes that though the practice of child marriage is more common among girls than it is among boys, it is a violation of rights "regardless of sex". Problems caused by child marriage When a girl is married off at a young age, it may result in early pregnancy. This and other issues may interrupt her schooling, limit her opportunities as well as bring her face-to-face with other problems, such as domestic violence.

In the case of a boy, child marriage may place him in adult roles for which he is unprepared. He will be overburdened with economic pressure which may come in the way of his progress in life.

Child marriage places both, boys and girls, in a position that's disadvantageous to them and one that keeps them from fulfilling their aspirations in life or even leading a normal life in a healthy and capable manner. This definitely does not bode well for the overall wellbeing of the global population. Where is the practice most prevalent? According to the data from the UN, child marriages are most prevalent in West and Central Africa. One in three women was married when she was under the age of 18 in these parts of the continent.

Child marriage levels are somewhat lower in eastern and southern Africa (32 per cent). In South Asia, the levels are at 26 per cent. When it comes to Latin America and the Caribbean, child marriages stand at the figure of 21 per cent, while in the Middle East and North Africa, it is 16 per cent.

It is estimated that globally, 115 million boys and girls were married under the age of 18. Why is the UN pessimistic about the abolition of child marriage? The report released by UNICEF says that in the last 25 years, the rate of child marriages slowed down. The report mentions that in 1999, 25 per cent of young women between the ages of 20 and 24 were married before they were 18 years old.

The rate dropped to 23 per cent 15 years later. By 2022, the rate was at 19 per cent.

“In the last decade alone, a girl’s likelihood of marrying in childhood dropped by nearly half, from 46 per cent to 26 per cent,” the report said.

“Of all child marriages averted in the past 25 years, 78 per cent were in South Asia. This progress is driven largely by India, although notable declines have also been seen in Bangladesh, Maldives and Pakistan.”

However, in spite of the good signs, the UN says that the rate of decline is not enough and at this rate, the practice of child marriage would take 300 years for its complete abolition. How is the future looking? UNICEF has expressed fears that reverse trends might eliminate hard-won gains in the field of child marriage. The UN agency has mentioned issues like Covid pandemic, global conflicts and climate change as some of the reasons.

"The world is engulfed by crisis on top of crisis that are crushing the hopes and dreams of vulnerable children, especially girls who should be students, not brides,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a statement.

“Health and economic crises, escalating armed conflicts, and the ravaging effects of climate change are forcing families to seek a false sense of refuge in child marriage. We need to do everything in our power to ensure that their rights to an education and empowered lives are secured.”

UNICEF report said that the Covid pandemic alone could be responsible for more than 10 million child marriages between 2020 and 2030. Concerns about Africa UNICEF report on the end of child marriage mentions special concern about sub-Saharan Africa. The rate of child marriages is rising in the region. It is expected to show an increase of 10 per cent by 2030. The report says that girls in the region face the highest risk of child marriage globally.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.