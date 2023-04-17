Explained: The massive fortune of monarch - King Charles III

The world is quite fascinated with the British monarchy. Not just the monarchy of the United Kingdom, but people around the world are intrigued by the castles and jewels owned by kings and queens, but their worth can be shocking. Talking about the British monarchy, the latest report has shed light on how rich is King Charles III as his personal net worth has been revealed.

The report by The Sunday Times Rich List showed that King Charles is significantly wealthier than his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as the monarch's fortune is around £600 million, which is a significant increase over the late Queen's estimated £370 million fortune from the previous year.

The Times list, which will be published next month and will include 350 names, showed that the wealth of King Charles will surpass that of Sir Elton John, the Warburton bread-making dynasty, Victoria and David Beckham.

UK-based media outlets reported citing one of the monarch's former aides, who revealed how the 74-year-old rebuilt his finances after his multi-million-pound divorce from Princess Diana in the 1990s.

King Charles and his projects

The report also mentioned that King Charles raised the Duchy of Cornwall's annual profits by 42.6 per cent between 2011 and 2022. The total now stands at £25.4 million. As quoted by Express, the former advisor said that Charles was "tucking away some money" from the Duchy and the exact amount has never been revealed, although the sum has been described as "several tens of millions".

Reports also mentioned that the King also introduced his Duchy Originals line more than 30 years ago, releasing goods from his Highgrove House estate that were first offered through Harrods and Fortnum & Mason, and eventually made available in Waitrose. Products from his line included biscuits, beer, herbal medicine and garden tools were later added.

King also created a sustainable development in Dorset before starting a similar project in Cornwall. The Times report mentioned that during this time, the duchy increased its revenue by renting out commercial assets in Cornwall, Milton Keynes, and London.

King Charles is also the owner of the Crown Estate, which is an organisation with £15.6 billion in royal fortune that cannot be sold because it is not part of the Royal Family.

As quoted by Mirror, Royal author Robert Hardman said: "A lot of people do get confused about the royal finances — wrongly thinking that [the royal family] personally own the Crown Estate and the duchies."

Hardman added: "In all honesty, their financial arrangements really aren't as complex as [those of] many royal families and rulers in other countries, which are often far more opaque. Our monarchy really isn’t as wealthy as many people would believe. I certainly don't think the King is a billionaire."

What all King Charles inherited?

Charles became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died last September. The formal coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The moment he ascended the throne, he not only assumed the position for which he had been training his entire life, but also received the inheritance of a priceless collection of real estate, jewels (some stolen, some controversial), artwork, heirlooms, and money.

Blue-chip stock market shares and bonds made up a large portion of the late Queen's extensive financial portfolio, which is estimated to be worth about £100 million Prince Philip's will was not made public, which makes it unclear exactly how much was handed to Charles by the prince.

Almost 30 other senior royals' sealed wills who passed away since 1910 were kept in a safe in London with Queen Elizabeth's. King Charles also likely inherited the Queen Mother's £70 million fortune, which passed to the Queen when the Queen Mother passed away.

The Firm

As we learn about King Charles's personal wealth, it is also important to know about The Firm (also known as "Monarchy PLC"), which exists independently from King Charles. The Royal Firm is not King Charles's personal money and a report by Forbes mentioned that The Firm holds around $28 billion in assets (the report was published at the time of the Queen's death).

The Firm includes the Crown Estate, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Duchy of Lancaster, and the Crown Estate Scotland. King Charles uses these resources to carry out his duties as king, but he is not allowed to sell them because they belong to the Crown and will be given to Prince William when he succeeds him as king, and so on. But notably, The Sovereign Grant is a mechanism whereby the royals receive a personal percentage of income from the Firm's assets.

As we are talking about millions worth of wealth, we must mention the inheritance taxes, and in the case of King Charles, he doesn't have to pay any—a different matter of discussion.

