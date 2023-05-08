Victory in Europe Day commemorates the acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender in World War II on 8th May 1945. It is a day of remembrance and commemoration of the sacrifices made by the military personnel and civilians who contributed to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

It is a day to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the war and to express gratitude to the veterans who fought for freedom and democracy. While Russia’s first post-Soviet president Boris Yeltsin established Victory Day festivities in Russia as an annual event, it was Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev who declared May 9 a national holiday, as per reports.

In many countries, Victory Day is marked by parades, ceremonies, and speeches. The day is often observed as a national holiday, and schools, businesses, and government offices may be closed. It is an important reminder of the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in the face of global threats and serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed during World War II and the need to work towards peace and security for all people.

Victory Day was a major event in the country's history and had a profound impact on Russian society and culture. The celebrations in Russia typically include a military parade on Red Square in Moscow, which features troops, tanks, and other military equipment.

The parade is followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the soldiers, as well as fireworks and other festivities.

In addition to the celebrations in Moscow, Victory Day is marked in cities and towns throughout Russia, as well as in other countries with significant Russian populations.

While Victory Day is primarily a day of celebration in Russia, it is also a time to reflect on the sacrifices made during the war and to remember the millions of people who lost their lives. Ukraine War and Victory Day celebrations The Ukraine war has led to thousands of deaths and displacement of people. The war has its roots in the political and ethnic tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and it began with the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the subsequent conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The situation has made the celebration of Victory Day in Ukraine a sensitive topic. Victory Day is a significant day in Ukraine, as it marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

However, the conflict with Russia has caused some Ukrainians to question the holiday's significance, as they view Russia's annexation of Crimea and involvement in the conflict as a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty.

In recent years, the celebration of Victory Day in Ukraine has become increasingly divided. While some Ukrainians continue to celebrate the holiday as a way to honor the sacrifices made during World War II, others view it as a reminder of Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.

One year after Russia invaded Crimea, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's then-president, said in 2015 that Ukraine will observe the "Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation" on May 8 and Victory Day against Nazism in World War II on May 9 in 2015.

This year, Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has proposed a draft bill that calls for getting "rid of past vestiges." "The end of the Second World War on the European front is celebrated on May 8. However, in other countries it is not a holiday, but a day of mourning for tens of millions of dead. The corresponding character should be returned to Ukraine as well," said an explanatory note published by the Verkhovna Rada.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine underscores the importance of commemorating historical events with sensitivity and respect, and of promoting peace and reconciliation in the face of divisive political and social tensions.

In addition to the official celebrations, Victory Day is also a time for families to gather and remember their relatives who fought in the war. Many families visit cemeteries and war memorials to lay flowers and pay their respects to their loved ones.

While the celebrations are primarily a time for remembrance and reflection, they also serve as a demonstration of Russia's military might and its place in the world as a major power.

VE Day is celebrated in several countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The day is typically marked by parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and other public events, as well as private gatherings and celebrations.

In the United Kingdom, VE Day is a bank holiday and is celebrated with street parties, concerts, and other events. In France, VE Day is known as Victory in Europe and Liberation Day, and it is marked with a national holiday.