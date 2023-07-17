Explained | Here’s why Crimean Bridge was targeted twice during Russia-Ukraine war

There is a reason why the Kerch Bridge—the bridge connecting occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland—was attacked twice allegedly by Ukraine—the first time in October last year and then on Monday.

Ukraine’s much-touted counter-offensive that began in April hasn’t yielded the desired results so far. As it scrambles to land a decisive blow to the Russian forces, the bridge emerges as a key target for Kyiv. Why is the bridge important for Russia and Ukraine? The bridge is important for Russia from a strategic point of view, as it is the only way Kremlin can keep a hold on occupied Crimea and the southern Kherson region.

It is precisely for this reason that Ukraine wants the bridge to be destroyed and complicate Russia's logistical challenges, a key aspect of the early phase of Ukraine's counter-offensive, reports BBC.

In October, when a truck laden with explosives went off on the bridge, Ukraine was trying to rid the southern Kherson city of the Russian forces. Now, Kyiv wants to impede Russian forces’ advances that are currently occupying areas south of the Dnipro River.

Logistics hubs across the south have been repeatedly hit using long-range weapons supplied by Ukraine's Western backers.

Hence, Kyiv’s alleged latest attack on the Kerch Bridge must be viewed as part of their wider effort to liberate the southern areas that came under the occupation of Russian forces during last year's full-scale Russian invasion. Attack on Crimean Bridge: At least 2 killed in Kerch blasts, Moscow blames Kyiv Bridge—a symbol of hatred There’s another reason for Ukraine’s hatred towards the Kerch Bridge. It was inaugurated in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst great fanfare. It is considered a hated symbol of Russian occupation.

That is why after last October's explosion, which briefly crippled the bridge, there was euphoria across Ukraine.

In the latest counter-offensive, Ukrainian forces have retaken 18 sq km (7 sq miles) over the past week, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on messaging app Telegram on Monday.

Those gains take the total area of reclaimed land to 210 sq km (81 sq miles) since the counter-offensive began.

Maliar also claimed that Kyiv's forces had destroyed six Russian ammunition depots in the space of 24 hours, a remark that hinted at Ukrainian tactics.

"We inflict effective, painful and precise blows and bleed the occupier, for whom the lack of ammunition and fuel will sooner or later become fatal," she was quoted as saying. Ukraine takes responsibility Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian security official claimed that the attack was carried out at the behest of Kyiv.

The nearly 12-mile crossing, which is the longest in Europe and holds huge strategic and symbolic importance for Moscow, came under attack on Monday. A couple was killed, while their daughter suffered injuries.

A source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) told CNN this attack was a joint operation of the SBU and Ukraine’s naval forces. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not received authorisation to speak on the record.

Two strikes were reportedly carried out around 3 am local time Monday, damaging part of the bridge, according to the Telegram channel Grey Zone, which supports the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. When will the bridge be restored? According to reports, repairs could take this summer to finish as Russian officials are still assessing the damages.

A timeline for the restoration of the Crimean Bridge, which has parallel road and rail lines, will be "clear by evening", said Marat Khusnullin, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister previously tasked with the Crimean Bridge's reconstruction after a first blast in October 2022.

Moreover, it's not completely clear what's been damaged this time.

According to pictures circulating online, the latest attack appeared to be less damaging than the last one as there were no immediate signs that the rail bridge has been hit.

But Russia would want to begin the repair works soon as the rail link is the most important—it's been used to carry tanks and other heavy armoured equipment into Crimea from Russia.

Experts note that Monday’s attack won’t be the last as Kerch Bridge is within range of weapons such as the British-supplied Storm Shadow missile. As long as it serves any military purpose for Russia, it'll remain in Kyiv's sights, BBC reported. Putin vows tougher response President Vladimir Putin on Monday denounced the "terror attack" and called for tougher security measures after Kyiv targeted the bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia.

"Another terrorist attack was committed on the bridge last night," Putin said in televised remarks.

"I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategic, important transport facility."

Earlier in the day, Putin chaired a meeting after the Monday attack and was briefed about the damaged part of the crucial bridge.

(With inputs from agencies)