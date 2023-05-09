Explained | All you need to know about 'The Kerala Story' controversy

The Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' has been the subject of multiple controversies.

Where several ministers have backed the film for 'exposing the ugly truth of terrorism', various groups in the country have staged demonstrations demanding a stay on its release.

Despite receiving pushback in many states, the movie starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles, has already amassed over Rs 45.72 crore on the fifth day of its release and is inching towards entering the Rs 50 crore mark. #TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/3FDHvSApjt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2023 × What is the controversy around 'The Kerala Story'? Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film's trailer came under fire for claiming that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group

Islamic State. However, the makers had later withdrawn the contentious figure in the trailer.

The description of the trailer was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

The plot of 'The Kerala Story', which the makers claim is based on true events, centres around alleged religious indoctrination in Kerala and how Hindu and Christian women are being targeted by radical Islamic clerics. Petition filed against the release of film In the state of Kerala, various groups staged demonstrations and demanded a stay on the release of the film which hit theatres on May 5 across India.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court, however, refused to put a ban on the film and rejected a petition against its release.

After watching the trailer of the movie, a division bench of Justices N Nagaresh and Sophy Thomas said that it does not contain anything against Islam or Muslims as a whole but was about ISIS.

“What is against Islam? There is no allegation against the religion. The allegation is against ISIS,” the bench remarked.

“Going through the trailers of the movie, we find it does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. None of the petitioners have watched movie,” the Court noted in its order, said a Bar and Bench report.

"There are umpteen number of movies where Hindu sanyasis are depicted as smugglers or rapists. Nothing happens, no one protests. Many such Hindi and Malayalam films are there," said Justice Nagaresh.

"As provided by guidelines, the board has considered and examined the movie. From the statement of the Deputy Solicitor General, the producers have published a disclaimer that the film is fictionalised and dramatised. We are not inclined to pass an interim order restraining exhibition of film," the court said.

The High Court asked petitioners how the movie, which it observed is fiction and not history, would create sectarianism and conflict in society, claiming that secular Kerala will accept the film for what it is.

"Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?", the court observed. Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against Kerala High Court order on 'The Kerala Story' release On Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to list on May 15 an appeal against the interim order of the Kerala High Court which refused to stay the release of the film. Major political leaders react to the controversy 'The Kerala Story' also triggered a massive political row with major political leaders reacting to the controversy.

The country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda hailed the film saying that it exposes a new, poisonous form of terrorism in which ammunition is not used.

"There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'The Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. We have heard of terrorism that involves guns, weapons, and ammunition. But this is a dangerous kind of terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion," he said.

"The movie shows how youths are being influenced and made to follow wrong paths," the BJP chief added. #WATCH | "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion...": BJP chief JP Nadda speaks about the film 'The Kerala Story' after watching the movie in… pic.twitter.com/lkJcvuJfdD — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023 × Indian PM Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka, also backed the film saying that it is based on a terror conspiracy and shows the ugly truth of terrorism.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists," PM Modi said. #WATCH | 'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank: PM… pic.twitter.com/qlUQlc3qQf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023 × On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader MLA Jitendra Awhad lashed out at the makers of the film calling for the producer to be hanged in public.

"Under the name of 'The Kerala Story', a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public", ANI quoted the NCP leader. West Bengal government bans 'The Kerala Story' On Monday, the West Bengal government announced its decision to ban 'The Kerala Story'.

News agency ANI quoted Chief Minister of Wst Bengal, Mamata Banerjee saying, “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state.”

She also said, “What is The Kashmir files? it is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala story?... It is a distorted story.” Reacting to the decision, film producer Vipul Shah said, “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight.” 'The Kerala Story' crew member receives threat message 'The Kerala Story' crew member received a threat message from an unknown number, said the Mumbai Police.

"The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," police said. Bollywood celebrities react to 'The Kerala Story' controversy Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and told the cast and crew of 'The Kerala Story' that their lives will not be the same as they "will receive unimaginable hate".

The filmmaker posted a note telling the team of 'The Kerala Story' about the 'bad news'.

"CINEMA AND INDIC RENNIASANCE: The Kerala Story. I grew up listening to great filmmakers and cinema critics that the only purpose of art is to provoke people into questioning their own beliefs and biases. I also grew up listening that cinema reflects the reality of a society. I was told that cinema must destroy old Gods and create new Gods," Vivek started the thread on Twitter.

"I have come to realise that in modern times, cinema has the power to do what media and politics can`t do. It can present uncomfortable reality, correct history, fight culture war and also become the soft power of a nation for larger interest. In India, making such cinema is not easy."

"I tried it with Buddha in A Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. I have been physically, professionally, socially and psychologically assaulted." CINEMA AND INDIC RENNIASANCE:#TheKeralaStory



I grew up listening to great filmmakers and cinema critics that the only purpose of art is to provoke people into questioning their own beliefs and biases.



I also grew up listening that cinema reflects the reality of a society.



I… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 6, 2023 × Ace Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also opened up about the controvery surrounding the film saying that the same people who are opposing 'The Kerala Story' also criticised 'The Kashmir Files'.

Anupam told the news agency ANI, “They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised The Kashmir Files. I don't know their motive and neither believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant."

He added, "Again I would say they are the same faces. I have not seen the film but I am happy that people are making films which are close to reality. And those who feel it is a propaganda are free to make movies dealing with the subject they find perfect. No one is stopping them.” 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in these states On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter handle and announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state. 'The Kerala Story' उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023 × Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

(With inputs from agencies)



