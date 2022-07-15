Explain: Want express entry into Canada? Here is a scheme. Learn how it works

After a hiatus of 18 months, Canada has opened its scheme for permanent residency called 'Express Entry Scheme'. In simple terms, this scheme is an application management system used to select and zero in on candidates best suited to live and work in the North American country.

Three separate programs concurrently run under this scheme viz. Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and Canadian Experience Class (CEC). Draws for FSWP and FSTP were put on hold in December 2020 while CEC was halted later in September 2021.

How to apply?

Before packing your bags for Canada to brave the frigid-cold temperatures, one must conduct a proper assessment and understand which scheme fits their eligibility criteria.The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) uses a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank prospective candidates based on parameters such as age, education, language skills and work experience.

While it is not necessary to have a job offer in hand to be eligible for the aforementioned schemes, it does help in gathering the minimum marks for CRS. Once you have figured out your CRS score and the scheme you want to apply to, create a profile and simply fill it out. If the marks are good enough and the documentation water-tight, you will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Afterwards, fill out the form and upload the documents. Mind you, all of the documentation and submission of the application should be done within two months or to be specific, 60 days. The Canadian government or IRCC will attempt to process your as well as most of the applications within a timeframe of six months or less.

