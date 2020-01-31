Experts say bats could be behind deadly coronavirus outbreak

As world economies prepare themselves to tackle the menace of coronavirus outbreak, experts spar over the origination of the deadly virus.

According to reports, experts believe that bats could be the source of the deadly virus.

According to the latest study published in the journal 'The Lancet', US experts, so far, have being able to trace the virus back to bats.

Why bats are sought as the most probable culprits is because of the species association with deadly viruses like Marburg and Hendra. Not to mentions, the deadly outbreak of Nipah virus last year in southern Indian of Kerala was also linked to fruit-eating bats.

Bats have traditionally found to have spurred outbreaks in countries like Uganda, Bangladesh among others and are believed to be the natural host of the Ebola virus, SARS and MERS.

Interestingly, the link between bats and novel coronavirus and bats look more probable and stronger as the 2019-nCoV is a virus similar to SARS and MERS coronaviruses that also bear associations with the winged mammal. However, the carriers of the viruses in case of MERS and SARS were different mammals.

A 2017 study published in journal Nature found bats to harbour more fatal viruses than other species. Experts studied over 150 known zoonotic viruses to arrive at the finding that bats' capability to host these viruses was "significantly higher" than other mammals.