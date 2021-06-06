'Expect us': Hacktivist group Anonymous targets Elon Musk over his crypto market hold

Hacker group Anonymous has released a video targetting Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the video released on Youtube on June 4, Anonymous, responsible for some of the major cyber-attacks has criticised Musk's hold on the cryptocurrency market.

Calling Musk a "Narcissistic rich dude" with "Superiority and savior complex', Anonymous alleged that mainstay of Tesla's income doesn't come from selling cars but comes from government subsidies. And money from these subsidies has been used by Musk to buy Bitcoins, alleges Anonymous.

Elon Musk has lately been very vocal about Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies. His tweets on Bitcoin have caused value of the cryptocurrency to drastically increase and decrease.

Disapproving of these practices, Anonymous has held Musk responsible for playing with common man's money that is invested in hope of getting good returns from cryptocurrencies.

"The games you have played with crypto market have destroyed lives," says Anonynous. The hacker group ends their video with an ominous 'expect us'.

Anonymous has been a formidable hacker group, past cyberattacks of which have shut down governments and corporations alike.