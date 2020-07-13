Expect stricter action against TikTok and WeChat: Peter Navarro

Amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says he expected the US President Donald Trump to take stricter action against the mobile applications TikTok and WeChat.

China and the US have been engaged in a verbal war for the last few month. The verbal war has also led to problems and roll-backs in trade and other deals, which have largely affected various companies and entities on both sides.

After India banned the use of TikTok app, among various other Chinese-owned applications, Donald Trump, too, expressed his intentions of a probable ban to punish China.

The statement made by Trump was not well received by the citizens of the country, as many argued that not only is TikTok a way to express their creativity, but is also a source of income for many.

Now, in an interview with a popular local channel, Peter Navarro tried to justify the action against TikTok by saying that "what the American people have to understand is all of the data that goes into those mobile apps that kids have so much fun with... goes right to servers in China, right to the Chinese military, the Chinese Communist Party."

Navarro, contrary to the views of the locals in the US, believes Donald Trump should take stricter action against TikTok to show the caliber of the US to punish China.

Fast-growing video-sharing app TikTok belongs to the Chinese group ByteDance and has nearly one billion users worldwide. WeChat, owned by Tencent, is the main messaging application in China with more than one billion users.

There has been no further statement by Donald Trump or the White House on this matter.