Pyongyang, North Korea

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on Friday (Nov 29) said that the ties with North Korea are "expanding in all areas, including in military cooperation."

Advertisment

Belousov is on a visit to Pyongyang and met with his North Korean counterpart No Kwang Chol in the North Korean capital city.

“Friendly ties between Russia and North Korea are actively expanding in all areas, including military cooperation,” Belousov said, reported Russian news agencies.

During the talks with his North Korean counterpart, Belousov also said that the trust-based relations between the countries' leaders play a crucial role in strengthening Russian-Korean cooperation.

Advertisment

Also read: North Korea ratifies historic defence pact with Russia, strengthening military ties

The Russian minister also congratulated his counterpart on his appointment as head of the North Korean Defence Ministry in October 2024.

"It is a pleasure to meet you and get to know you personally. I would like to thank you for the invitation to Pyongyang and your generous hospitality," Belousov said. "Russia and North Korea are good neighbors and longtime friends," he added.

Advertisment

Belousov also noted, "the historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June 2024 showed the highest level of mutual trust," emphasizing that its outcome demonstrated "the countries' shared desire to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation amid a complex international situation."

Watch | Russia Sends Animals to Pyongyang Amid Strengthening Ties with Kim Jong-Un

"The most important outcome of the summit was the signing of a new fundamental interstate document - the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea," the Russian defence minister added.

Recently, North Korea has been accused of supplying artillery systems, missiles and other military equipment to Russia that may assist Putin in extending the war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, South Korea has also shared concerns that the North could receive Russian technology transfer to improve its nuclear weapons and missile programs, in exchange for its troops and arms supplies.

(With inputs from agencies)