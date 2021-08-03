Exclusive: US supporting Taliban, designing plots in region, says former Iran president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

In an explosive claim, former Iran president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said that the US is supporting Taliban in Afghanistan and designing new plots in the region with the insurgent group.

“It is definitely so,” he told WION Executive Editor Palki Sharma in an interview, when asked if Americans are supporting the Taliban. “In fact, Taliban are part of the American plot.”

“I believe that the Americans haven’t, in practice, gone out of the region. And in fact, they have new plots, which is being designed and they are supporting the Taliban.”

In the near future, he said, the Taliban will resort to the slogan of ‘Greater Khorasan’ and bring about war and conflicts to the entire region.



Part of the interview will air at 3:30 GMT on Tuesday.



Greater Khorasan refers to the region that comprises present-day territories of northeastern Iran, parts of Afghanistan and southern parts of Central Asia.

“If the US and others don’t support the Taliban, by providing weapons and logistics, financial and other promotion, then Taliban would not be able to endanger the security of Afghanistan,” Ahmedinejad said.

“If the Americans and others go away and keep out, problems would be resolved more quickly.”

The current security situation in the war-torn nation is “both to the detriment of Afghan nation and also the regional nations,” he said.

Anybody who is willing to help should do so to ensure that the will of the Afghan nation is implemented, the former Tehran mayor said. “This will occur when the real representatives of the Afghan nation make the decisions.”

“Agreements between groups do not bring about peace. What brings about peace, tranquility and security is the enforcement of the public will of the Afghan nation, and their neighbouring countries.”

He said outside powers should not meddle in the affairs of Afghanistan, but should help enforce the will of the Afghan people.

None of the neighbours of Afghanistan—Iran, Pakistan, India, China— or Persian Gulf countries, NATO and Russia- should meddle in the country’s affairs, he added.

Asked if talks with Taliban, and legitimising the insurgent group, was a good idea, he said: “People of Afghanistan should elect their representatives. And none of these groups are the representatives of people of Afghanistan.”

This is only possible in a free election. If any group takes weapons, attacks and occupies some parts, they cannot consider themselves the representatives of the nation and be entitled to rights, he said.

“If we accept this logic, then we will be accepting that the entire world would always be unstable , and whoever is more violent, would be dominant. Then rights and laws would be meaningless.”