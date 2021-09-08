Afghanistan Dialogues: Former Iran Prez Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks to WION on Afghan crisis

Sep 08, 2021, 01:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad spoke to WION's Palki Sharma on the crisis in Afghanistan. On Pakistan's intervention in Afghanistan, he said, 'Pak will face the consequences.'
Read in App