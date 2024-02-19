Exclusive: Global intelligence chiefs to meet in Delhi from Feb 20, Canada to attend

The annual gathering of intelligence chiefs from around the globe is set to convene in Delhi starting Tuesday (Feb 20), with a two-day agenda packed with discussions on critical issues, primarily centered around counterterrorism efforts.

The meeting will witness the participation of numerous intelligence chiefs from various countries.

The event serves as a crucial platform for sharing insights, strategies, and fostering cooperation among nations to combat evolving security challenges. This year marks the third consecutive year for Delhi to host this significant gathering, which last year saw the participation of 25 intelligence chiefs.

During this year's intelligence chief's gathering, Canada is represented at the highest level. This despite ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada over New Delhi's concerns regarding Khalistani activities and Ottawa's allegations of Indian connections to Nijjar killing.

The presence of Canadian representatives at the Delhi intelligence chiefs' meet signifies a willingness to engage in dialogue amidst these tensions. This will also be the first such high-level visit from Canada to India since the diplomatic row become public with allegations being made by Canadian PM Trudeau in Canadian Parliament over Nijjar's killing.

In addition to discussions among intelligence officials, in all likelihood, intelligence chiefs will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to Delhi.

The timing of the intelligence chiefs' meeting coincides with a week when Delhi will be hosting several foreign ministers as part of the Raisina Dialogue. While Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the chief guest at this year's Raisina Dialogue, several foreign ministers from Europe, in the region-Nepal, Mauritius etc will be present.