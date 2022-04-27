Exclusive | Europe needs to find consensus on banning Russian oil and gas, says Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a dangerous precedent in modern history. In an exclusive interview with Executive Editor of WION Palki Sharma, he explained that Baltic nations are worried about a possible Russian aggression.

“If a big country and a nuclear power is allowed to cross another country’s border and stay there, it changes the meaning of the security architecture that was probably built after the second World War. That means that if you are allowed to do it once, what stops you from doing it more times?”

“There are countries in the vicinity who are at risk. One is Moldova and there was some military movement in Transnistria which is actually between Ukraine and Moldova. But the question is whether NATO borders will be enough to stop Russia and there are people in a number of Baltic states who are thinking that maybe it will not be enough,” Landsbergis said in the interview.

Ukraine has received a lot of help from NATO nations since the Russian invasion started in February 24 and the Lithuanian FM praised the ‘unprecedented’ response from the world.

“Before the 24th of February, you would have heard more about the disagreements and the difficult road towards a consensus when it comes to the European Union. Now, we have not only managed to secure the 27 around the European table but also to expand it. The global response to the Russian aggression was unprecedented and this is what caught Mr Putin by surprise,” he explained.

Lithuania was one of the first countries in Europe to massively decrease their reliance on Russia when it comes to oil and gas imports and Landsbergis believes that along with all the economic sanctions, a ban on oil and gas is the right move in order to hurt Russia’s economic interests.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that they are looking for ways to replace Russian oil and the Lithuanian FM believes that this is a great step towards finding a consensus.

“The sanctions are extremely important if we need to stop the war from going on for one or two years. But what more can be done is to ban the imports of oil and gas. This is what Lithuania has been asking for and certain announcements from German government gives us hope.”