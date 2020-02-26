Ex-White House doctor hid cauliflower in mashed potatoes to improve Trump's diet: Report

US President Donald Trump's former doctor confessed to sneaking cauliflower in his mashed potatoes in an attempt to improve the president’s diet.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson told The New York Times that he regretted leaving his position before he could implement the diet and exercise regimen planned for Trump.

“The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to,” he said. “But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”

Jackson announced in an early 2018 press conference that he intended to help the president lose 10 to 15 pounds and transport an exercise bike or elliptical machine into the White House, according to the Times.

The former physician left the White House after withdrawing his name for consideration as the nominee to become the Veterans Affairs secretary amid allegations of professional misconduct.

He is running for a seat in Congress for Texas’s 13th District, one of the most conservative districts in the country.

Jackson has touted his relationship with Trump along the campaign trail, the Times reported.

The former physician served at the White House medical unit under the past three presidents.