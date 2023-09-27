ugc_banner

Ex-US president Donald Trump committed fraud by inflating value of assets: NY judge

Updated: Sep 27, 2023

File photo of former US president Donald Trump. Photograph:(Reuters)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil case against Trump and his two eldest sons accusing them of submitting "grossly inflated" numbers to banks and insurers to secure loans and insurance coverage.

Former United States president Donald Trump committed fraud by inflating the value of his real estate and financial assets, New York Arthur Engoron ruled on Tuesday (Sep 26). This ruling is a setback for Trump, 77, ahead of a trial in the case due to begin on October 2. 

According to a report by the news agency AFP, the lawsuit asserted that the trio lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated the value of the organization's properties to enrich themselves.

Attorney General James also asked for a summary judgment, however, asking that Trump be found liable ahead of the trial and the judge sided with the attorney general. She is  seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from the management of the family real estate firm, the Trump Organization.

