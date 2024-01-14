Ex-US officials set to visit Taiwan, to back 'longstanding interest' in cross-strait peace

In a demonstration of the United States' interest in peace across the Taiwan Strait, two former senior US officials are set to visit Taiwan on Sunday (Jan 14) as Lai Ching-te secured victory in the elections, defeating the main opposition candidate Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), a party often labeled as pro-China.

This comes as China always opposes US officials visiting Taiwan as it considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory and has claimed sovereignty over the island. On the other hand, Taiwan operates as a self-ruled entity with its own government and military.

Washington's de facto embassy in Taipei, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) made this announcement. This institute takes care of the relationship between the US and Taiwan as the countries do not hold any formal diplomatic ties, given Beijing's 'One-China' policy.

It confirmed that the unofficial visit will include former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg. Laura Rosenberger, AIT's US-based Chair, will also be joining the delegation set to visit the island nation.

The AIT stated, "On Jan 15, they will meet with a range of leading political figures and convey congratulations from the American people to Taiwan on its successful elections, support for Taiwan's continued prosperity and growth, and our longstanding interest in cross-Strait peace and stability."

"As we have done previously following a Taiwan presidential election, the U.S. government has asked former senior officials to travel in their private capacity to Taiwan," it added.

Reuters citing anonymous sources familiar with the trip said that such visits by former senior US officials following Taiwan's presidential elections are routine.

Taiwan elections

In response to his victory in the presidential elections, Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's newly elected president, said, "I will act by our democratic and free constitutional order in a manner that is balanced and maintains the cross-strait status quo."

He also added a determination to safeguard Taiwan from threats and intimidation by China.

Watch | Davos Summit: A catalyst for economic & sustainable transformation × Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Beijing to "face reality" of the election results and urged it to abandon efforts to suppress Taiwan for positive cross-strait interactions to resume.

China's reaction

China's foreign ministry, reacting to Taiwan's election results, reiterated its long-standing position on the Taiwan issue, stating, "The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change."

President Joe Biden affirmed the US stance, stating, "We do not support independence..." Amid concerns from Beijing about a potential Republic of Taiwan declaration, Lai Ching-te has reiterated his commitment not to pursue such an action.