Ex-US NSA John Bolton breaks silence after indictment, calls out Trump's 'abuse of power'

Issuing his first response after the indictment, former national security adviser (NSA) John Bolton who served during the first term of US President Donald Trump, denied any wrongdoing. He said that he is the “latest target” of the Justice Department which is being used by Trump against his “perceived enemies.” Calling it “abuse of power”, Bolton said that the indictment is a part of Donald Trump's vendetta against him. John Bolton on Thursday (Oct 16) was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

According to the charges, Bolton disclosed notes via electronic messages that included insights from high-level meetings with senior officials, talks with foreign leaders, and intelligence briefings. The indictment comes months after FBI agents raided Bolton's home in Maryland and his Washington office during the summer. The agents had reportedly found multiple documents labeled “secret”, “confidential” and “classified”, including some about weapons of mass destruction.

Bolton's response

Bolton's Attorney Abbe Lowell maintained that Bolton did not illegally share or mishandle any classified information. "For four decades, I have devoted my life to America’s foreign policy and national security. I would never compromise those goals. I tried to do that during my tenure in the first Trump administration but resigned when it became impossible to do so. Donald Trump’s retribution against me began then, continued when he tried unsuccessfully to block the publication of my book, The Room Where It Happened, before the 2020 election, and became one of his rallying cries in his re-election campaign. Now, I have become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department to charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts," Bolton said in a statement.