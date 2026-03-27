/Ex-rapper Balendra Shah sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister on Friday (Mar 27), becoming the youngest person to hold the position. The 35-year-old achieved a sweeping victory in the country’s first election since the uprising last year. His party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) made the largest mandate in Nepal’s modern electoral era after the youth-led protest toppled the previous government. Shah is also the first leader from the Madheshi community to become the country’s PM.

“I, Balendra Shah, in the name of the country and people, pledge that I will be loyal to the constitution... and fulfil my duty as the prime minister,” Shah said. He was dressed in all black and wore his trademark dark sunglasses.

The oath of office was administered by President Ram Chandra Poudel at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas. The ceremony involved scores of chanting Hindu priests and red-robed Buddhist monks.

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PM Modi congratulates Balendra Shah

Congratulating the new prime minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to closely working with Shah and taking India-Nepal friendship to greater heights.