Ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani sued for alleged sexual assault

A former associate of ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani sued him for $10 million on Monday (May 15), alleging that he subjected her to "wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment." In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Noelle Dunphy said Giuliani started abusing her almost immediately after hiring her in January 2019 as a director of business development and making clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an "absolute requirement" of her job

Dunphy also accused Giuliani, the former personal lawyer of ex-United States President Donald Trump, of wage theft and "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and anti-Semitic remarks" that made her work environment "unbearable."

According to the lawsuit, Giuliani, 78, often demanded oral sex while he was on phone calls on speaker from high-profile friends and clients, including Donald Trump. The lawsuit also alleged that Giuliani forced Dunphy into giving him oral sex "against her will" at his apartment.

The ex-New York City mayor "often demanded that she (Dunphy) work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her."

The lawsuit further mentioned that Guiliani often video-called Dunphy from his bed, "where he was visibly touching himself under a white sheet." The woman also claimed Giuliani said her pay "would have to be deferred and her employment kept 'secret'" until his divorce proceedings finished.

In a statement sent to the American media, a spokesperson for Giuliani said that the ex-mayor vehemently and completely denied the allegations in the complaint and planned to thoroughly defend against these allegations, the news agency AFP reported.

"This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion," the spokesperson said.

Rudy Giuliani served as the mayor of New York City from 1994-2001 earning national acclaim for leading the US financial capital in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

However, his reputation plummeted in recent years, largely because he promoted the theory that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

