Ex-Met officers plead guilty over racism aimed at Rishi Sunak, late Queen, and more

Five former Met Police officers have pleaded guilty to sharing racist jokes in the context of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Duchess of Sussex, in a WhatsApp group. The messages were sent between September 2020 and 2022, they also targeted Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Prince and Princess of Wales.

The officers, Peter Booth (66), Robert Lewis (62), Anthony Elsom (67), Alan Hall (65), and Trevor Lewton (65), have entered their guilty pleas at Westminster magistrates court on Thursday (September 7). They admitted criminal offences over the contents of a messaging group titled "Old Boys Beer Meet".

Local reports have mentioned that Lewis sent racist messages aimed at black people, Romanians, the Chinese, and Muslims. He apparently used a photo of Sunak, Priti Patel and Sajid Javid under the street sign "Browning Street".

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of sending racist messages. Reports have said that he used to work at the Home Office after he retired from the Met in 2015.

Booth, who retired in April 2001, reportedly pleaded guilty to four counts of sending by public communication offensive racist messages. Reports citing the government department said that he sent a picture of the late Queen and Philip with a golliwog doll, he also joked about Pakistani flood victims.

Meanwhile, Elsom pleaded guilty to three counts. He reportedly sent by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2012.

Michael Chadwell (62) was the sixth officer, but he denied a similar charge against him. He will now stand trial later this year.

According to the Scotland Yard, all the officers had once been part of the Diplomatic Protection Group, which guards high-profile individuals. All the officers left the force between 2001 and 2015.

As quoted by media outlets, Commander James Harman said: "As soon as we were made aware of these allegations we acted to launch an investigation. I am pleased that following the determined work of officers we have been able to secure these charges."

"We are working relentlessly to rebuild the trust of the public which has understandably been dented by a number of high-profile incidents and investigations in recent years which have involved officers or former officers," said Harman, who leads the Met's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

"The honest majority of Met officers are fully behind this work. They are tired of being let down by a minority in policing and they are aware of the damage poor behaviour can do to our relationship with the communities we serve," he further added.

(With inputs from agencies)

