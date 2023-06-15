Ex-Harvard Medical School morgue manager indicted for stealing, selling human remains

In what can be termed a gory act against humanity, a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Cedric Lodge, has been accused of stealing and then selling human body parts, as per reports. He has been indicted on charges of stealing, selling, and shipping human body parts, according to media reports citing recent court filings.

The 55-year-old allegedly took dissected portions of donated cadavers, including heads, brains, skin, bones, and other remains, without the school's knowledge or permission. Lodge is said to have transported these stolen body parts from the Massachusetts morgue to his residence in New Hampshire. Lodge's wife involved in conspiracy Cedric Lodge's wife, 63-year-old Denise, is also implicated in the case, accused of conspiring with him. The indictment reveals that human remains were sold to individuals such as 44-year-old Katrina Maclean, 46-year-old Joshua Taylor, and 52-year-old Matthew Lampi.

Two additional suspects, Jeremy Pauley and Candace Chapman Scott, have been identified in connection with the investigation. The indicted individuals face charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen body parts.

Katrina Maclean allegedly sold the stolen body parts through her store called Kat's Creepy Creations located in Peabody, Massachusetts. The case has shocked authorities, with US Attorney Gerard M. Karam stating that the theft and trafficking of humans remain to undermine the very essence of humanity.

He emphasized the betrayal suffered by the generous donors who intended their bodies to be used for medical education and scientific advancement.

“The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims," he said in a statement. Employment terminated Harvard Medical School terminated Cedric Lodge's employment on 6 May. University officials expressed their dismay and vowed to support the affected donors' families during this distressing time. The incident has been described as a betrayal of the institution's commitment to healing and serving others.

Watch | UK MPs publish Partygate report | English Latest news × Harvard Medical School deans George Daley and Edward Hundert in a joint letter directed to the community wrote, “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research."

“We are so very sorry for the pain this news will cause for our anatomical donors’ families and loved ones, and HMS pledges to engage with them during this deeply distressing time,” they added. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×