/Ex-Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro convicted in military coup case

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has been convicted of plotting a military coup in 2022 on Thursday (Sep 11). Three out of five Supreme Court justices found the 70-year-old guilty of leading a conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power after he lost the 2022 election to his left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. His conviction can lead to decades of prison term.

Bolsanaro who did not attend the hearing, but only sent his lawyers, said that he will be appealing to a full bench of 11 judges of the Supreme Court. The charges on which the former Brazil PM has been convicted are attempting to stage a coup, being part of an armed criminal organisation, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, as well as being implicated in violence and posing a serious threat to the state’s assets and listed heritage. Notably, Bolsanaro has been barred from contesting elections till 2030. The full sentence after his conviction is expected on Fri (Sep 12).