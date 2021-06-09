'Everyone should ban them': Trump hails Nigeria's Twitter ban

Once a lover of Twitter, the former US President, Donald Trump, is not leaving any stone unturned to voice his newfound hatred for the platform now.

Almost a week after Nigeria banned the social media platform in the country, Trump has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision.

Also read | 'Unpatriotic': Nigeria government orders media houses to stop using Twitter

"Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president," Trump said.

Twitter was banned 'indefinitely' a few days after the platform suspended President Muhammadu Buhari’s account following an 'abusive' civil war tweet.

Also read | Nigeria bans Twitter 'indefinitely' after Muhammadu Buhari's account suspension

While all other world leaders chose to remain quiet on the matter, Trump came in support of the Nigerian President.

"Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil," the former reality TV star said in a statement.

In addition to lending support to Nigeria, Trump urged other countries to ban Twitter and Facebook too for not allowing "free and open speech".

Also read | 'Our president': Donald Trump attacks Fauci, hints at re-run in 2024 election

His hatred for the platforms is a result of him being banned from Twitter and Facebook due to his role in the US Capitol riots.

This has come a few days after Facebook extended his ban to at least two years. The former social media enthusiast also claimed that he wanted to ban the social media platform, Facebook, during his time at the White House. However, he claims, the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, “kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was”.