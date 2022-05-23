Everybody recognises India as the world's fastest growing economy: Piyush Goyal speaks to WION at WEF in Davos

India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal spoke to WION at the World Economic Forum in Davos asserting that it is "India's time to conquer world businesses".

"In the last two years India demonstrated immense resilience to convert the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity," the minister said, adding, "it is being recognised the world over."

"Everybody recognises India as the world's fastest growing economy and as a country of billion plus aspirational Indians who want a better quality of life," he said.

The Indian minister asserted that the country has a "large consumption base" and the youth of the country provides a "demographic dividend".

Goyal emphasised that India is among the world's most important democracies with the ability to invite a huge amount of investment into the country.

"India has a talent pool which can help transform companies doing business in the country," he said.

"Amrit Kal as PM Modi calls it is going to be India's time to conquer world businesses," the minister said. Piyush Goyal said the Indian government is addressing concerns on inflation.

