Every third Ukrainian ready to put up armed resistance to Russians: Study

A third of Ukrainians (33.3%) are willing to take up guns to defend their nation against a Russian invasion, while another 21.7 percent are willing to fight back by joining a civic resistance movement.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted a survey from December 3-11, 2021.

In December 2021, the KIIS, as part of the Omnibus, questioned respondents: "Would you take any action, and if so, what exactly?" if Russia invaded their town or hamlet.The poll's findings demonstrate that Ukrainians will reject Russian invaders in general, " the statement continues.

According to the survey, every third responder (33.3%) is prepared to engage in armed resistance.

Another 21.7 per cent are willing to take part in civil disobedience actions.

In general, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians say they are prepared to repel some form of aggression.

14.8 percent said they'd relocate to a safer location, 9.3 percent said they'd flee the country, and 18.6 percent said they'd do nothing.

Another 12.1% had not made up their mind on the issue, and 1.1% refused to answer.

People's propensity to oppose attack varies by location, ranging from 60.5 percent in the west to 37.2 percent in the east.

People in 39.7% of the west and 25.6 percent of the east are willing to offer armed opposition.

