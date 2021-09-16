Evacuated Afghan citizens on American military bases await resettlement

Following their departure from Afghanistan, many Afghans now find themselves in foreign nations with no clear idea of where they will be able to fully settle.

More than 60,000 Afghans were evacuated by the US, in addition to US nationals, permanent residents, and citizens of friendly countries.

These Afghans seeking resettlement in the United States are stranded on military bases across the country and abroad, weeks after their dramatic escape from Kabul, as medical and security screenings stall the process.

The delays have been exacerbated by a modest but serious measles outbreak, with federal officials scrambling to control cases and inoculate new arrivals against the disease and other illnesses like the coronavirus.

According to a report by The New York Times, approximately 64,000 Afghan evacuees had landed in the United States as of September 14.After the United States withdrew from Afghanistan last month, the vast majority of Afghans were put in jeopardy under Taliban administration.

According to an official federal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly 49,000 people are staying on eight domestic military sites, waiting to be relocated in the United States.

Approximately 18,000 people are stationed at sites around the world, the majority of which are in Germany. Some people leave after a few weeks, but the majority stay for months.

The inspections, which involve a number of government agencies, come after a rushed and frantic evacuation last month, just before the US finished its pullout from Afghanistan.

About 100 Americans who wish to escape the nation, as well as an unknown number of Afghans who are in danger, remain in the country.

Meanwhile, after detecting a few instances of measles among fresh arrivals in the United States, the United States suspended Afghan evacuee flights to the United States on Friday, removing some off the planes.

(With inputs from agencies)