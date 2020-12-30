European Union chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal

European Union chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain on Wednesday, officials said.

The documents will be flown to the UK for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign later today.

It will then come into force at 2300 GMT on Thursday, European sources said.

The UK Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain.

The agreement needs approval from Britains Parliament, and from the EUs legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)