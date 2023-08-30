European doublespeak? EU imports of Russian gas this year surged by 40 per cent till July

The European Union is on track to receive record quantities of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Russia this year, despite its goal of reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

Belgium and Spain ranked second and third, respectively, in Russian LNG purchases after China during the first seven months of the year, according to data analysed by Global Witness.

"Spain is now the second largest buyer of Russian LNG worldwide, with Belgium close behind. During the first seven months of 2023, Spain took 18 per cent of Russia’s total sales, while Belgium took 17 per cent. China bought 20 per cent. During the same period in 2021, Spain ranked 5th and Belgium 7th," Global Witness said in an official statement.

In comparison to the same period in 2021, European Union imports of the LNG surged by 40 per cent between January and July this year.

This increase contrasts with the global average rise in Russian LNG imports, which stood at 6 per cent during that time.

Global Witness, while citing data from an industry analytics firm Kpler, noted that the European Union imported about 1.7 per cent more Russian LNG than its previous record high last year.

The cost of LNG imports from January to July totaled €5.29 billion (USD 5.78 billion) at spot market prices.

The majority of Russian LNG comes from the Yamal LNG joint venture, primarily owned by Russian company Novatek, alongside stakes held by other companies.

This venture remains exempted from export duties.

The rise in imports leaves the EU vulnerable to potential supply cuts by Russia, and while EU officials aim to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, an outright ban on LNG imports could lead to an energy crisis.

But isn't EU advocating phase-out of Russian energy imports?

Yes it is. And quite vehemently at that.

But in contrast to its public commitments, instead of phasing out its energy imports from Russia, they in-fact have gone up.

"Europe’s fossil gas-based energy system is a climate disaster and security risk, funding warmongering regimes and fueling deadly extreme weather. That national capitals are buying more LNG from Russia than before the war shows that we are simply not moving fast enough to replace gas with renewables. Governments need to wake up to the reality of our dependence on fossil gas and come up with an emergency plan for a full phase-out – starting with a ban on the trade of the Russian gas which is lining Putin’s pockets," Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior fossil fuel campaigner at Global Witness said in an official statement.

