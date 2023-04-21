European air traffic control agency's website under cyber attack from pro-Russian hackers: Report

European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, also known as Eurocontrol, said on Thursday (April 20) that its website was under a cyber attack from pro-Russian hackers. In a notice posted on the website, Eurocontrol said, "Since 19 April, the EUROCONTROL website has been under attack by pro-Russian hackers. The attack is causing interruptions to the website and web availability. There has been no impact on European aviation."

And according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, a spokesperson from the European air traffic control agency said the cyberattack was not affecting its air traffic control activities.

"Since 19 April, the Eurocontrol website has been under attack by pro-Russian hackers. The attack is causing interruptions to the website and web availability. There has been no impact on European aviation," the spokesperson said.

Another official from Eurocontrol, familiar with the situation, said that the agency ringfenced its operational systems and that air-traffic safety wasn’t at risk, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The official added that systems used for aviation safety are subject to stringent cyber-protection protocols and aren’t connected to external networks that could allow hackers to access them directly.

However, Eurocontrol on Thursday advised airlines not to use its online system to file flight plans due to connectivity issues and to use “other channels” if possible.

Russian hacking group claims responsibility for cyber attack

Russian hacking group Killnet announced on Wednesday night that it was responsible for the cyber attack on Eurocontrol's website. Sharing a post on Telegram, Killnet called for hackers to join a marathon attack on Eurocontrol.

“From today, a Eurocontrol marathon is being held, lasting 100 hours,” the post said.

The Russian hacking group also shared a post by another Telegram channel ostensibly run by Russian military bloggers who are covering the ongoing war in Ukraine. Quoting Killnet hackers, this post said Eurocontrol was targeted as it was linked to NATO and supported Ukraine.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE