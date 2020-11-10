Europe cannot confuse appeasement with secularism

Europe is a test case for a very special reason. The European continent has always considered itself the Avant Garde of secularism. In 2013, the European Union published guidelines on the promotion and protection of freedom of religion or belief.

In 2016, Jan Figel was appointed special envoy for this, for the promotion of freedom of religion outside the EU. In 2018 and 2019, Europe sanctioned countries for they way they treated Muslims, mostly for a good reason but also because Europe felt the moral authority and responsibility to tell the world how to treat minorities as recently as 2020, the European parliament wanted to discuss India's citizenship amendment act and the removal of special status of Kashmir. It had no business doing so but the EU, the self-appointed gatekeeper of secularism wanted to lecture India on the treatment of minorities.

In November 2020, Europe itself is rushing to legislate on religion and come December, France will table a bill that will help the state regulate Islam. It will help the state monitor the funding of French mosques.

It will create a certificate program for French imams and it will ban homeschooling for young children to prevent the creation of Islamic schools or Madrassas.

If a non-European, non-Western country had planned such a bill, Europe would have cried Islamophobia. It would have sat down to draw a list of sanctions against the country, slapped its leaders with a travel ban probably frozen their assets but now terror has struck home.

France is legislating to create its own brand of Islam and in doing so, France doesn't care if it's being called Islamophobe. Europe is finally learning to crack down on terror and unfortunately, it is learning the hard way.

Just like the United States did post the attacks of 9/11 before the two planes crashed into the twin towers, America took pride preaching secularism. In 1998, the Clinton administration created the office of international religious freedom (IRF) within the US state department.

Three years later, Washington found itself looking at every Muslim with suspicion, at least 1,200 people were detained by the end of November 2001. In her book "detained without a cause" Irum Sheikh writes that the US immigration officials began categorising Muslims "special interest" cases.

Europe's lectures on CAA and Kashmir were an overreach, India's tour of European MP's to seek validation on Kashmir even worse, if Europe must compare its own brand of secularism to India's - it should see which has worked. Going forward, Europe cannot confuse appeasement with secularism. It is time to work on the faultlines. Counter-terror with all sincerity without making any exceptions.