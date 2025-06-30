/Europe bakes as heatwave breaks records; nations issue red alerts, mull work bans

Europe is sweltering under a heatwave as early summer heat is on a record-breaking spree with mercury hovering above 40°C in many countries. The heatwaves sweeping across Europe have forced authorities to urge caution as extreme heat, dry conditions, and strong winds threaten wildfires. Temperatures hit 46°C (114.8°F) in the town of El Granado in Spain, near the Portuguese border, setting a new national heat record for the month of June. The previous June high of 45.2°C (113.4°F) was set in Seville in 1965.

Several Italian regions are considering banning certain works during the hottest hours of the day as a severe heatwave prompted authorities to issue red alerts in 21 cities by Sunday morning.

Lazio, Tuscany, Calabria, Puglia, and Umbria are planning the measure amid soaring temperatures. The Italian Health Ministry placed 17 out of 27 monitored cities, including Rome, Milan, and Naples, under its highest heat alert.

In Rome, tourists sought shade near the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain, some using umbrellas and drinking from public fountains to stay cool.

People advised to avoid strenuous activity during peak heat

Spain’s national meteorological agency AEMET warned that June is on track to become the hottest on record, with temperatures in Seville and other southern cities climbing to 42°C.

Health officials advised people to avoid strenuous activity during peak heat and to stay hydrated, particularly the elderly and young children.

High temperatures were also reported across Greece and Portugal, with both locals and tourists seeking relief from the extreme weather.

Experts attribute the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in southern Europe to climate change.

Local authorities in Greece also issued fresh warnings about the risk of wildfires.

Extreme heat to reach London, Wimbledon set for its hottest opening day

Hot weather is expected to persist into the start of the week, with London predicted to reach up to 35°C on Monday, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Wimbledon is set for its hottest opening day on record Monday, possibly breaking the tournament’s all-time heat record.

The current opening day high is 29.3°C, set in 2001. The hottest day ever at Wimbledon was 35.7°C on July 1, 2015.

The German Weather Service also issued heat warnings for southern and western regions, with peaks of 39°C likely on Wednesday.

French firefighters were battling early summer wildfires, and blazes in the Corbieres region forced evacuations as temperatures soared past 40°C, peaking at 40.9°C in Grospierres.

Heatwaves becoming more frequent, taking a toll on biodiversity

Meteorologists warn that heatwaves are becoming more frequent and arriving earlier due to human-driven climate change.

Spain’s state weather agency, AEMET, noted that only two June heat waves were recorded between 1975 and 2000, but that number has increased to nine since 2000. Temperatures normally witnessed in August arrived by late May this year.