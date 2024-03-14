EU urges Israel to open crossings as aid ship nears Gaza; Israel says will 'flood' area with humanitarian aid

The ship carrying aid for Gaza residents caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas is nearing its destination. This comes as the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that starvation is being employed as a tool of warfare.

Meanwhile, faced with international pressure, Israel said it was trying to "flood" the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid.

Starvation: An epidemic

In Gaza, after more than five months of the war, the population of around 2.3 million is increasingly facing a growing risk of famine. Aid agencies have called for food supplies to be stepped up and have accused Israel of not doing enough to ensure aid reaches the people.

Borrell, on Tuesday (Mar 12), told the UN security council in New York that the lack of aid reaching Gaza was a man-made disaster.

"We are now facing a population fighting for their own survival," he said, adding "[The humanitarian crisis is] man-made, and when we look for alternative ways of providing support by sea, by air, we have to remind [ourselves] that we have to do it because the natural way of providing support through roads is being … artificially closed."

"Starvation is being used as a war arm, and when we condemned this happening in Ukraine, we have to use the same words for what is happening in Gaza," he alleged.

Open Arms to reach Gaza soon

After completing its 240 miles (386.24 kilometres) journey from Cyprus, the Spanish-flagged vessel Open Arms, which is carrying 200 tonnes of food or almost half a million meals, as per The Guardian will soon dock at a jetty being built by the World Central Kitchen (WCK).

As the aid nears Gaza, the EU on Wednesday (Mar 13) urged Israel to open additional crossings into Gaza, reports Reuters.

"While supporting the Cyprus maritime corridor, we call on Israel to open additional crossings so more aid can reach Gaza, including the North, and to ease overall customs restrictions," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic on social media platform X.

Israel trying to 'flood' Gaza with aid

Blaming failures by the aid agencies for delay in aid reaching Gaza, Israel's main military spokesperson on Wednesday (Mar 13) said "We are trying to flood the area, to flood it with humanitarian aid."