EU lawmakers and member states early on Wednesday (Dec 3) announced that they have reached a deal to stop all Russian gas imports into the bloc by autumn 2027. The agreement is a middle ground between EU governments and the European Parliament, which had pushed for an earlier cutoff. In a statement, the European Council said the provisional deal will phase out Russian natural gas as part of efforts to break Europe’s long reliance on Moscow and respond to what it called Russia’s weaponisation of energy supplies.

EU phasing out Russian imports

"Today, the Council presidency and the European Parliament's representatives reached a provisional agreement on the regulation tophase out imports of Russian natural gas," said a European Council statement.