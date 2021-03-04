EU says no talks underway to buy Russia's Covid vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks underway about buying Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, hours after the EU drugs regulator began reviewing the shot for possible approval.

EU countries are free to buy vaccines that have not been earmarked by the EU as a whole, but are advised to refrain from parallel talks and deals if the EU is negotiating a joint purchase.

The 27-nation bloc has so far signed supply contracts with six European and US vaccine makers for a total of nearly 2.6 billion doses for its population of 450 million. It is also negotiating further supplies from two other Western companies.

To this end, a spokesperson said, "Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio."

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had begun a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which could lead to its approval for use in all 27 EU countries.

Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.