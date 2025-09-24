/EU plans to increase tariffs on Russian oil imports

The European Commission said on Wednesday (September 24) that it is planning to increase the tariffs on Russian oil imports. The measure is expected to be part of the upcoming 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia. This came after US President Donald Trump demanded that Europe end energy imports from Moscow before agreeing to move ahead with punishing sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The EU has cut around 90 percent of its oil imports from Russia since Moscow's invasion launched on Ukraine in 2022.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sep 23), United States President Donald Trump said that China and India are the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. Trump also demanded that European allies, including NATO countries, immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. ”I found out a week ago that even NATO nations are funding a war. Even NATO countries have not cut off Russian energy," he said while addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it. ... They (European countries) have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time," Trump added.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told Trump at a meeting at the United Nations on Tuesday that Brussels wanted "to put tariffs on oil supplies that are still coming to the European Union".