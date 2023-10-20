EU opens disinformation probes into Meta and TikTok amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The European Union, on Thursday (Oct 19), announced probes into tech giants Meta and TikTok, seeking more details on measures they have taken to halt the dissemination of "illegal content and disinformation" following Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel.

The European Commission said it had sent formal requests for information to Meta and TikTok respectively.

Earlier, the EU had launched a similar probe into Elon Musk's social media platform X.

The commission said that the request to Meta was related "to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation" around the Hamas-Israel conflict.

It released a separate statement saying that it wanted to know the measures taken by short-form video hosting service TikTok against "the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech".

The EU's executive arm added that it wanted more information from Meta on its "mitigation measures to protect the integrity of elections".

Both Meta and TikTok have until October 25 to answer, with a deadline of Nov 8 for less critical factors of the ultimatum for information.

The commission further said that it also sought more details about how TikTok was conceding with rules on safeguarding minors online. Meta pressed that it was handling the issues inflated.

"Our teams are working around the clock to keep our platforms safe, take action on content that violates our policies or local law, and coordinate with third-party fact-checkers in the region to limit the spread of misinformation," a Meta spokesman said.

He added that Meta would be happy to provide further information to the commission.

TikTok said that it was reviewing Brussels' request and would publish a report next week with "more information about our ongoing work to keep our European community safe".

Last week, the company released a statement saying that it had "immediately mobilised significant resources and personnel to help maintain the safety of our community and integrity of our platform."

The ByteDance-owned company also said that it has removed 500,000 videos and closed 8,000 live streams in the region.

TikTok insisted that "it stands against terrorism," and that the company remains "focused on supporting free expression, upholding our commitment to human rights, and protecting our platform during the Israel-Hamas war".

"We are shocked and appalled by the horrific acts of terror in Israel last week."

"We are also deeply saddened by the intensifying humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Our hearts break for everyone who has been affected," added the popular video app.

(With inputs from agencies)



