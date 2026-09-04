/EU officially joins US-led 'Operation Economic Outcast' against Iran, says Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (September 3) stated that the European Union has "officially joined" the US-led "Operation Economic Outcast" against Iran, throwing its weight behind Donald Trump's strong campaign. Welcoming the move, Bessent described it as the bloc's strong and early stance in continuing economic pressure on Tehran as the West Asia conflict continues.



"The European Union has officially joined Operation Economic Outcast and we appreciate their strong and early stance," Bessent said in a statement on social media platform X. "The United States stands firm with our allies in ensuring the murderous Iranian regime cannot exploit the global financial system to fund its nuclear ambitions, weapons programs, and terror proxies. The world is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime: We will not stop until every remaining financial lifeline has been severed," he added.

Bessent's comments followed the EU's announcement that it was ready to back further economic pressure on Iran, including support for the US-led operation, while emphasising the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and efforts toward de-escalation.

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"The European Union has consistently urged Iran to curb its nuclear programme, and its ballistic missile programme, refrain from destabilising activities in the region and in Europe, stop its military support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and cease the violence and repression against its own people," the EU said in a statement shared by Bessent.

Freedom of navigation

The bloc stated that it views continued diplomatic efforts as essential to reach a peace settlement, restoring stability in the region and ensure complete freedom of navigation along with safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, the EU noted that it had already implemented extensive sanctions designed to avoid Iran from exploiting the global economy and financial system to sustain what it characterised as hostile conduct and to safeguard international security.