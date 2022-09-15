EU mulls ban on products manufactured using forced labour with eye on Uyghurs' abuse in China

The European Union on Wednesday (September 14) proposed an EU ban against products manufactured using forced labour. The bloc plans a legislation in this regard. The move is being considered aimed against Chinese activities in Xinjiang and will add to existing political pressure exerted by US on China. The EU proposal does not explicitly mention any country by name.

The proposal has followed a European Parliament call for such a law. The appeal was made in June this year as it highlighted concerns over human rights in Xinjiang region.

China faces allegations of abuse and forced labour of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Rights groups say that Muslim ethnic minority is forced to work in internment camps. The US accuses China of genocide. It has introduced a law in 2021 that broadly prohibits importing goods from Xinjiang. The region is a major producer of cotton and also supplies materials for solar panels

China denies allegations of abuse and forced labour.

The EU proposal highlights the 27.6 million people the International Labour Organization says were engaged in forced labour in 2021, 11% more than in 2016.

Just over half were in the Asia-Pacific region, although the highest level per capita was in Arab states. Forced labour was also a problem in high income countries.

The European Commission is proposing national agencies in the 27-member EU should establish if forced labour has been used to make a product. The Commission would publish decisions on a website to guide customs authorities.

