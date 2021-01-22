EU lawmakers demand end to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline over Navalny row

The European Union(EU) urged Russia to immediately release opposition leader Alexey Navalny as lawmakers called for an end to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

During a video summit of 27 leaders, European Council president Charles Michel said the leaders expect Russia to fully cooperate on a transparent and international investigation on Navalny's poisoning.

Navalny was arrested last Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany. Navalny had spent five months in Berlin recovering from nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

''We condemn his detention by the Russian authorities. Navalny's rights must be fully and unconditionally respected, we call on Russia to release him immediately and ensure his safety. We expect Russia to urgently proceed with the independent and transparent investigation into the attack on his life, and to fully cooperate with the organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons to ensure an impartial and international investigation, " Charles Michel said.

Russia has come under renewed pressure after Navalny's arrest to explain the nerve agent attack on the opposition leader. The European Council president also insisted that Moscow “fully cooperate with the organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons so that an impartial international investigation can be carried out into the attack"

European Union lawmakers also passed a resolution calling to stop the completion of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The resolution said the EU should "devise a new strategy for the EU's relations with Russia, centred around support for civil society, which promotes democratic values, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and human rights."

The pipeline is a system of offshore natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany. Lawmakers in the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to block the pipeline construction work with 581 votes in favor, 50 against and 44 abstentions.

The Nord Stream 2 is designed to double the capacity of the existing undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. The initiative is led by Russia's Gazprom with western partners. The pipeline is more than 90 per cent complete and scheduled to operate from this year.

The United States is fiercely against Nord Stream 2 project. The Trump administration had imposed sanctions on a ship involved in construction work.

