EU agrees to put cap on gas prices to stave off energy crisis

The European Union (EU) members have agreed to cap soaring gas prices as it tries to tame the energy crisis in the 27-country bloc.

The decision was taken during a meeting by the energy ministers as rising gas price rises inflate citizens' energy bills after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe in response to the sanctions imposed for Ukrainian war.

Russia supplied 40 per cent of the gas used across the bloc, but it has fallen sharply putting pressure on market prices.

According to the official document, the cap will be effective from February 15 2023.

Once implemented, prices will be limited if they breach 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days running.

The EU Council said that the cap will last for at least 20 working days, with the provision of automatically deactivating the limit if prices fall again.

Czech minister of industry and trade Jozef Skiela said that the EU had "succeeded in finding an important agreement that will shield citizens from skyrocketing energy prices".

"Once again, we have proved that the EU is united and will not let anybody use energy as a weapon," Skiela was quoted as saying by the BBC.

It follows months of debate and meetings on the idea of a price cap that found no takers among the countries, who raised concerns on the feasibility of a price cap to contain the energy crisis.

According to Reuters news agency, around 15 countries sought a cap below 200 eur/MWh —far lower than the 275 eur/MWh limit originally proposed by the European Commission last month.

Meanwhile, Russia opposed the move. In a statement, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov called the cap "unacceptable" and said it was an attack on market pricing.

(With inputs from agencies)