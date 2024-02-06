EU nations and lawmakers agree on first law to combat violence against women
Story highlights
The text, however, does not include a definition of rape after opposition from member states including France and Germany
EU member countries and lawmakers reached an agreement on Tuesday on the bloc's first rules to tackle violence against women, a senior official said.
"We have an agreement on combating violence against women and domestic violence," Vera Jourova, European Commission vice president for values and transparency, said on social media.
The text, however, does not include a definition of rape after opposition from member states including France and Germany.
more to follow