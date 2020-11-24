Ethiopia's 21st mechanised division 'completely destroyed', claim Tigray forces

Forces fighting against the Ethiopian government in the region of Tigray claim to have “completely destroyed” the army’s 21st mechanised division.

On Tuesday, Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for forces in Tigray claimed that the government forces were completely pushed back by them.

Internet access in Tigray remains limited, with no way to verify claims of either sides. The conflict which erupted on November 4 has killed hundreds of people, and has displaced 40,000 people who have now fled to Sudan.

United States on Monday called for mediation between the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

"The United States calls for mediation in #Ethiopia and supports the efforts led by @CyrilRamaphosa and the @_AfricanUnion to end this tragic conflict now," the US government's National Security Council tweeted out on Monday.

The United Nations last week said that a humanitarian crisis is currently underway in northern parts of Ethiopia. Thousands of people are currently fleeing the conflict taking place in the Tigray region.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared that operations to end the violence had entered the “final” phase, following fresh air strikes near the Tigray capital of Mekele.

Abiy had received the Nobel Peace Prize last year. He claimed that his military campaign came in response to the attacks that were launched by the local ruling party - Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who had earlier attacked federal military camps.