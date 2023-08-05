Ethiopia: Govt declares six-month state of emergency in Amhara following clashes

The Ethiopian government on Friday (August 4) declared a six-month state of emergency in the Amhara region following clashes between the country's military and local Fano militiamen. In a statement, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said, "It was found necessary to declare a state of emergency as it had become difficult to control this outrageous activity based on the regular legal system

Fighting has been going on for several days between the military and the Fano militia. Fano fighters backed the military during a two-year civil war in the neighbouring Tigray region that ended last November, but a simmering feud in recent months has burst into the open this week. On Thursday, the region's government asked federal authorities to take appropriate measures in response to the intensifying clashes.

What powers does govt have during emergency period?

According to a report by the news agency Reuters late Friday, the six-month emergency allows the Ethiopian government to impose curfews, restrict movement, and ban public gatherings. The government also has the power to ban the carrying of guns and other sharp objects, make arrests and conduct searches without warrants.

In a statement posted on X, formerly called Twitter, the government communication service said that the government could also close or limit the movements of media outlets it deems to be operating contrary to the emergency orders.

For now, the emergency order is only for Amhara but could be imposed in other areas if needed.

Intense fighting reported near university, mobile internet suspended

Two residents of Amhara's second-biggest city, Gondar said on Friday that intense fighting took place the previous day near the university. Speaking to Reuters, one of the residents said, "ENDF ( Ethiopian National Defense Force) first controlled the university, but they were pushed back by Fano. They were trying to advance to the centre of the city, but they couldn't."

The second resident, who is also a local official, said the military pulled back from the university but did not say why. Education Minister Berhanu Nega told a news conference that 16,000 students in Gondar were unable to do their leaving exams on Thursday.

A member from the Fano militia, meanwhile, said the militiamen were trying to encircle Amhara's capital Bahir Dar, adding they had captured Merawi, a town 30 kilometres south of Bahir Dar.

Mobile internet was also suspended in Gondar. Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines cancelled flights to three of the four airports it flies to in Amhara, an airline spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)

