Ethiopia declares state of emergency in Amhara, deploys troops to quell ethnic violence 

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency in the southern part of Amhara regional state as violence breaks out in various towns.

The Ministry of Defence said the last three days saw deadly armed violence in the town of Ataye and several other areas in Oromia special zones, in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's military said on Sunday it was deploying troops to quell violence between the country's two largest ethnic groups that have left hundreds dead in recent weeks.

The decision underscores persistent insecurity extending beyond Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region ahead of national elections planned for June.

"A command post has been established in relation to the security problem that has occurred in North Shoa zone and Oromo special zone of Amhara regional state," the military said in a statement.

"The command post will help ensure the supremacy of the law on destructive forces that are disturbing the peace in these areas."

The Amhara region is dominated by the ethnic Amhara group, Ethiopia's second-largest, but the Oromo special zone is populated mainly by Oromos, the numerically dominant group.

Ethiopia's chief ombudsman, Endale Haile, said earlier this month that the violence in Amhara had killed more than 300 people over several days in March.

Jemal Hassen Mohammed, chief administrator of the Jile-Temuga area in the Oromo special zone, said it began March 19 after an ethnic Oromo imam was shot dead outside a mosque, sparking clashes between Amhara security forces and ethnic Oromo civilians.

The Amhara Association of America, a US-based lobbying group, said more than 100 ethnic Amharas had been killed in North Shoa zone by members of the Oromo Liberation Army rebel group.

Further violence has been reported in the area as recently as this weekend, though updated casualty information was not available on Sunday.

